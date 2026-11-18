Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan potash company is taking steps to build a new facility in Washington and seems to be bypassing B.C. as an option.

Nutrien says it has signed a site development agreement and long-term ground lease with the Port of Longview.

The company — based in Saskatoon — says Longview emerged as its preferred site based on factors including location, logistics and capacity.

The up to $1.4 billion project to send potash to the Indo-Pacific would create up to 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, according to the company.

“Longview emerged as our preferred site based on factors including location, logistics, capacity and the opportunity to establish a long-term partnership with the Port,” the company said in a statement.

Canpotex, Nutrien and Mosaic already ship some eight million tonnes of potash a year from Vancouver and plan a $500 million expansion to the Neptune Terminal in North Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Canadian potash company to build new terminal in the U.S.

And while Nutrien is a few years away from a final investment decision on Longview, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fight isn’t over.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But others say it’s time to move on.

“I think it’s too late,” Peter Hall, a professor of Urban Studies at Simon Fraser University, said.

“I think Nutrien have sent a very clear message; they want an alternative outlet on the west coast.”

Former premier David Eby clashed with Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe over Nutrien’s plans last year, saying “it puts Saskatchewan’s resources in a precarious place and it denies British Columbia a chance at a port expansion. That seems like the worse of both worlds.”

While it’s ultimately a business decision, the incoming B.C. premier said it is disappointing that the conditions in B.C. have not been competitive enough to secure a major resource export project.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our incoming government will bring a new approach,” Lorne Doerkson said in a statement.

Doerkson will get to make B.C.’s case directly to Moe when all 13 Canadian premiers gather in Toronto next month, which is the first Council of the Federation meeting for B.C.’s new leader.