2 children found dead in Calgary vehicle, homicide team investigating

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A heartbreaking discovery was made by Calgary police officers Thursday morning, when they found the bodies of two children inside a vehicle in the city’s northwest.

“Just after 10 a.m. CPS received a phone call that led us to the 4300 block of 14th Street NW,” said Calgary Police Service Insp. Darren Smith.

“Once we arrived, we located a vehicle. A search of that vehicle has located two deceased children. At this time, the deaths are considered suspicious.”

“They’re both believed to be under the age of 10.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They're both believed to be under the age of 10."

Homicide investigators were called in and police confirmed one person was taken into custody.

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Smith said investigators are still working to identify the children and determine who their parents are.

“We do not believe there’s a risk to public safety,” Smith added.

View image in full screen Calgary police said officers received a call around 10 a.m. on Thursday to the 4300 block of 14th street northwest where the bodies of two children were found inside a vehicle. Calgary city traffic camera

Police shut down 14th Street, which is one of the busiest roads in the city’s northwest, in both directions and traffic was being rerouted around the police crime scene.

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A large contingent of police officers, as well as the medical examiner, could be seen collecting evidence and working to remove the bodies of the children.

“It is very hard on our officers. Our officers are human, and this is heartbreaking for everyone,” said Smith.

Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours collecting evidence and looking for any witnesses.

— More to come…