Calgary police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after four month investigation

The Calgary Police Service seized three handguns, ammunition, drugs and cash after a four-month-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation, they said Wednesday.

CPS said it identified two suspects who were engaging in alleged drug trafficking behavior in May. On Tuesday, police conducted two search warrants in two residences — one located in the 0-100 block of Aspen Summit Mount S.W. and the other located in the 6000 block of Temple Drive N.E.

Officers said they seized the following:

Three semi-automatic pistols with ammunition

1.5 kilograms of powder cocaine

419 grams of crack cocaine

705 grams of MDMA

3.3 kilograms of psilocybin

40.7 kilograms of illegal cannabis

$22,775 in cash

View image in full screen A photo of the drugs seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. City of Calgary Newsroom.

View image in full screen A photo of the guns and ammunition seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police say they have charged two Calgary men in connection with the incident.

Nicholas Paul Neumann, 37, has been charged with:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

One count of manufacturing crack cocaine

One count of careless use/storage of firearm

One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

One count of possession of body armour without permit

One count of fraud

One count of possession of a prohibited weapon

Omar Mendoza Hernandez, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to 770 CHQR that Neumann is known to police.

“As recent weeks have shown, gun violence in our city continues to be a pressing concern,” Insp. Shanon Scott said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.