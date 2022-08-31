Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after four month investigation

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 31, 2022 4:24 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. CPS said it has seized three handguns, ammunition, drugs and cash after a four-month-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. CPS said it has seized three handguns, ammunition, drugs and cash after a four-month-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Calgary Police Service seized three handguns, ammunition, drugs and cash after a four-month-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation, they said Wednesday.

CPS said it identified two suspects who were engaging in alleged drug trafficking behavior in May. On Tuesday, police conducted two search warrants in two residences — one located in the 0-100 block of Aspen Summit Mount S.W. and the other located in the 6000 block of Temple Drive N.E.

Read more: Calgary man charged with drug trafficking after connected reports of stolen vehicle, shooting victim

Officers said they seized the following:

  • Three semi-automatic pistols with ammunition
  • 1.5 kilograms of powder cocaine
  • 419 grams of crack cocaine
  • 705 grams of MDMA
  • 3.3 kilograms of psilocybin
  • 40.7 kilograms of illegal cannabis
  • $22,775 in cash
A photo of the drugs seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. View image in full screen
A photo of the drugs seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. City of Calgary Newsroom.
A photo of the guns and ammunition seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. View image in full screen
A photo of the guns and ammunition seized by Calgary police officers after they conducted a search warrant in two residences on Tuesday, Aug. 30. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Read more: Man who survived southwest Calgary shooting facing various organized crime charges

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have charged two Calgary men in connection with the incident.

Trending Stories

Nicholas Paul Neumann, 37, has been charged with:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of manufacturing crack cocaine
  • One count of careless use/storage of firearm
  • One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
  • One count of possession of body armour without permit
  • One count of fraud
  • One count of possession of a prohibited weapon

Omar Mendoza Hernandez, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to 770 CHQR that Neumann is known to police.

Read more: Calgary police arrest duo on drug trafficking, weapons charges

“As recent weeks have shown, gun violence in our city continues to be a pressing concern,” Insp. Shanon Scott said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagDrug Trafficking tagCalgary gun violence tagCalgary drug trafficking tagguns calgary tagNicholas Paul Neumann tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers