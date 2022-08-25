Man who survived southwest Calgary shooting facing various organized crime charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who was shot alongside his wife in the southwest neighbourhood of Evergreen is facing various organized crime charges, according to court documents.

The charges, which were first reported by the CBC, were later confirmed by Global News.

At 8:20 a.m. last Thursday, police blocked off the cul-de-sac on the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. ​Police later said they found two people in a parked vehicle in medical distress from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Nakita Baron, 31, died at the scene. Talal Fouani, 46, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now in stable condition on a ventilator.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and said the shooting was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

According to court records obtained by Global News, Fouani faces charges including laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime and participation in activities of criminal organization.

1:35 Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university

These offences allegedly happened between July 2020 and December 2021, according to the court documents. Fouani is also accused of laundering and possessing money obtained through drug trafficking between Calgary and Halifax.

Fouani’s lawyer Yoav Niv told Global News in a statement that Fouani is presumed innocent and that the matter is before the courts.

“The family is requesting privacy at this time. In relation to the charges currently before the court, both Mr. Fouani and his brother are presumed innocent and have not pleaded guilty,” the statement read.

Fouani has a criminal past, say court documents

Fouani was also convicted of various crimes between 1996 and 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 1996, he was convicted of theft over $5,000 and was sentenced to one year probation.

In June 2005, Fouani was convicted of threats of injury and damage. He entered into a $500 peace bond with the court for 12 months, promising he will keep the peace and observe any other conditions during that time.

In February 2007, Fouani was handed a suspended sentence for assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to one year probation.

Fouani’s name is also connected to a “pump and dump” stock scheme where he testified against a former business associate at an Alberta Securities Commission hearing.

Pump and dump schemes describe instances when people spread false and misleading information to create a buying frenzy to “pump” up the price of a stock and then “dump” shares of the stock by selling at an inflated price.

According to his online profiles, Fouani describes himself as an entrepreneur and investor.

–With files from Global News’ Jessika Guse and Adam Toy.

Advertisement