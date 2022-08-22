Calgary police continue to investigate recent shootings, believe all were targeted

Send this page to someone via email

Following a weekend that brought about the city’s 93rd and 94th shootings of 2022, Calgary police released further information about their investigations.

Police said Monday they believe the last three shootings in the city were targeted, with one being connected to organized crime.

Radisson Heights shooting update

At around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, one man was found with gunshot wounds at an establishment at 17 Avenue and 34 Street S.E. He was later declared dead at the scene.

Monday, police said an autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police also believe it was a targeted shooting, with the motive still under investigation.

Penbrooke Meadows victim released from hospital

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, shots were reported between two vehicles in the area of the 5500 block of 8 Avenue S.E.

Officers located one vehicle which had a man in it with an apparent gunshot wound. That man was transported to hospital in stable condition, and on Monday police said he had been released from hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted “as a result of organized crime conflict.”

Evergreen victim still in hospital

The city’s 92nd shooting of the year took place on Thursday. The morning shooting in the southwest community of Evergreen resulted in the death of 31-year-old Nakita Baron. It also sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Monday, police said the victim is still in hospital, in stable condition.

CPS also believed this shooting to be targeted, with the motivation still under investigation.

Last week, CPS warned that more crime in the city is being perpetrated using guns. They also noted that less than 25 per cent of shootings are related to organized crime, with the remaining 75 per cent associated with drugs, road rage, personal disputes and/or accidental discharge.

“Shooting investigations are complex and require resources from across the service to collect evidence, complete forensic examinations, and identify suspects,” Dep. Chief Chad Tawfik said in a statement. “In addition to our efforts, community support and witness information are vital for us to be able to hold offenders accountable. Without community cooperation, we only have one piece of the puzzle.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the above shootings to call CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.