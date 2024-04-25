Cars torched, explosions heard in suspected arson in Montreal neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Residents of a quiet residential street in Île-Bizard woke to the sound of explosions as three cars were set ablaze Thursday morning.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating the suspected targeted act.

Authorities were called to the scene on Laurier Street just after 3:45 a.m.

The large flames managed to spread to the three parked cars in the driveway of a home.

“The smell of gasoline was very strong when officers arrived,” police said.

Burnt down to the frame, police say all of the vehicles are a complete and total loss.

The intensity of the fire partially damaged the home and burned the garage doors.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police said a security camera capture the events, including two suspects fleeing the scene.

Investigators have their hands full as this marks the fourth incident of suspected arson in Montreal in five days .

No arrests have been made and all cases are ongoing