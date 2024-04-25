Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Cars torched, explosions heard in suspected arson in Montreal neighbourhood

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, April 25, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, April 25, 2024
Residents of a quiet residential street in Île-Bizard woke to the sound of explosions as three cars were set ablaze Thursday morning.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating the suspected targeted act.

Authorities were called to the scene on Laurier Street just after 3:45 a.m.

The large flames managed to spread to the three parked cars in the driveway of a home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The smell of gasoline was very strong when officers arrived,” police said.

Burnt down to the frame, police say all of the vehicles are a complete and total loss.

The intensity of the fire partially damaged the home and burned the garage doors.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a security camera capture the events, including two suspects fleeing the scene.

Investigators have their hands full as this marks the fourth incident of suspected arson in Montreal in five days .

No arrests have been made and all cases are ongoing

