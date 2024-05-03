How toy guns brandished by Ontario youth in ‘assassins game’ is prompting real fear

Send this page to someone via email

A live-action game in which high school students try to outdo each other with water pistols or Nerf guns that look like realistic firearms has once again forced an Ontario police service to issue a public alert.

Halton, Ont., police say seven incidents over the past week in which residents feared they’d seen young people with firearms on school grounds and residential streets spurred messages of caution from the authority Thursday.

Const. Ryan Anderson says the so-called “assassins game” has escalated across the region over the past five years, generating multiple complaint calls during the spring.

He says this year, there’s been a greater number of incidents in multiple municipalities that have even led to charges being laid against two Georgetown, Ont. youths.

“This year we’re seeing a lot of guns that look like Glock-style handguns, and obviously members of our public are concerned when they’re seeing this,” Anderson explained.

The game typically assigns targets to players and ends when only one person remains after a duel with toy guns.

Anderson says a lockdown Wednesday morning at Notre Dame Secondary School in Burlington was part of one particular game that resulted in a public complaint call.

To ensure the safety of students and eliminate the risk of an unnecessary encounter with officers, we discourage youth from playing the ‘Assassins Game’. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. pic.twitter.com/Rw4ozeiH4I — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) May 1, 2024

“So it seems to be taking place at just about all of the Halton Catholic and district public high schools,” said Anderson.

“I’m sure it’s probably taking place outside of the borders of Halton as well.”

Retired Toronto police inspector Hank Idsinga says authorities are likely speaking out about the game because it has become increasingly pervasive.

“Word gets out through social media, TikTok and whatnot that the kids are doing this and that inspires more kids to do it,” said Idsinga.

Anderson says their messaging is not only directed at the youth involved but their guardians in the hopes of sparking conversations around the unintended consequences heightened police involvement.

“We want to ensure everybody’s safe and eliminate any unnecessary risk through encounters with police officers who have to take these calls at face value,” he said.

“When we’re called and told that there are young people or anyone on school grounds with a gun, police obviously have to take that extremely seriously and respond accordingly.”