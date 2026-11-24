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The 19-year-old son of a newly elected Florida politician was fatally shot in the head while camping with his friends on Sunday night, according to his father and authorities.

In a post on Instagram, Escambia County commissioner Joe Vinson said his son Carey Washington Vinson was inside his tent on the Blackwater River in Florida when a gunshot from outside the campsite struck him.

“We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy,” Vinson wrote.

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The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a 911 call after 11 p.m. local time on Sunday night, reporting a shooting.

“When deputies arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased,” police said.

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In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators continue to work diligently to identify those involved in the fatal shooting of Vison and “determine the circumstances that led to this tragic loss of life.”

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Deaton Bridge Road and Boat Ramp Road, has knowledge of the incident, or possesses information that could assist investigators in identifying the individuals involved is encouraged to contact law enforcement,” police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Vinson family during this incredibly difficult time. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation and bringing those responsible to justice,” police added.

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Chief Deputy Randy Tifft told People that Carey and his friends had been camping in different areas and sandbars up and down the Blackwater River since Friday.

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Cary’s friends told police that after the shots were fired, they heard a vehicle start up and drive away, according to Tifft.

“We’ve dedicated all of our resources to this, and our prayers go out to the Vinson family as we try to get them some type of closure and a conclusion to this, and to explain to them what really happened,” Tifft added.

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Vinson said, “This was not a freak hunting accident — not someone firing carelessly in the dark. It was not a ‘stray bullet’ that killed our Wash. As we understand it, some person(s) stood on the opposite bank of the river and pointed a gun at the sandbar campground, knowing it was occupied.”

“They were close enough to see the campfire and hear people talking. They fired shot after shot with malicious intent, and after a pause when the panicked campers screamed ‘stop,’ they fired another volley, then laughed as they drove away,” Vinson alleged.

Vinson asked anyone with information to contact the Santa Rose Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

“I know it won’t bring back Wash, but I would sleep better knowing they can’t hurt anyone else,” Vinson’s post concluded.