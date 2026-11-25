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A Calgary man is accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials that police believe were created by illustrators or artificial intelligence programs.

The Calgary Police Service said earlier this year, its investigators became aware of concerns a suspect was believed to have illegal and explicit digital materials involving youth.

A Calgary home in the 2000 block of 40 Ave. N.W. was searched by police on Aug. 1 and 14 electronic devices were seized.

Calgary police said in the weeks since, investigators have since uncovered thousands of pornographic images believed to be depicting underage youth.

“At this time, it is believed the images are animated or created with AI technology, and that no children have been victimized,” a police news release on Wednesday said.

The term child sexual abuse materials is increasingly being used by police and victim advocates to describe content previously referred to as child pornography.

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Mount Royal University justice studies professor Doug King suspects this a case is a drop in the bucket when it comes to A.I. being used to create child sexual abuse content.

“There’s probably a heck of a lot more of this that’s out there than the police are able to detect,” King said.

“I think with the advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, you’re starting to see deep fake pornography. You’re starting see these kinds of realities.

“So in many ways, the police are just kind of just catching a few people by kind of sheer opportunity.”

In the past, such materials were created by abusing real, underage people, but King said the advent of digitally created content necessitates a mindset shift.

“They may not have victimized an individual, but they’re victimizing children. And I think that’s the way you have to kind of look at it.”

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“The reality about AI and this kind of stuff, it’s pretty scary, right?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The reality about AI and this kind of stuff, it's pretty scary, right?"

AI sex content a growing problem in Alberta

The use of AI tools to sexualize images is a growing problem and has led to several charges laid in Alberta over the past year and a half.

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“AI makes it trivially easy to sexualize ordinary images found online, turn them into, essentially pornography, and then have them find an audience,” tech analyst Carmi Levy said to Global News on Wednesday.

“It makes child pornography a mass scale event, which of course means the number of potential victims can multiply almost before you even realize that information is out there.”

Last summer, a junior girl’s football coach in Lethbridge was accused by ALERT of using AI to create child pornography.

Then in December 2025, ALERT accused a teenager in the Calgary region of using AI technology to sexualize photos of teen girls who attended several high schools in the area.

A 17-year-old was charged with making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials along with criminal harassment.

Investigators at the time stressed the making of such content is not a joke or prank, but rather a “most extreme form of bullying and a criminal offence.”

This past June, ALERT accused two 14-year-old boys in Edmonton of using artificial intelligence to make child sexual exploitation images of several classmates from a junior high school in the Alberta capital city.

Investigators said a teacher at the school brought the allegations to the attention of police in late March 2026, acting on complaints from the students.

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ALERT said photos of several girls were taken without their consent. Those photos and others pulled from social media were then used to develop the exploitative images with AI tools. Investigators allege the boys shared the images with each other on their phones.

“There is a misconception that because it’s AI, it’s not real, that the impact is not significant,” Const. Stephanie Bosch with the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said at the time.

In September, a 51-year-old man in Sherwood Park was charged with allegedly using artificial intelligence to sexualize images of underage people he knows.

Investigators say exploitative images generated using AI is becoming more common, which King suspects makes their job much more difficult.

“Much of what is being made in terms of deep fake pornography, child pornography generated through AI is residing on individual computers,” he said.

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Unless the computer becomes known to police, King said investigators typically have to wait until the content is found by someone else like a computer repair tech or its shared somewhere on the internet.

“I suspect what may happen is people become more and more brazen and then wanna share it and distribute it — that may be where the police can kind of make some inroads.”

He noted traditionally, many child pornography charges typically came from content being shared on dark web sites, which police also attempt to monitor.

“So it’s in the sharing that you’re going to likely find more and more charges.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "So it's in the sharing that you're going to likely find more and more charges."

Calgary police said this latest investigation is ongoing as investigators continue to review the significant amount of material seized, but in the meantime charges have been laid.

Spencer Ryan Stolk, 37, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He was already in custody on unrelated charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for this case.