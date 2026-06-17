2 Edmonton students charged with using AI to sexually exploit classmates

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The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged two Edmonton students with using artificial intelligence to make child sexual exploitation images of several classmates.

The two boys, both 14 years of age, are accused of taking photos of girls without their consent, as well as taking photos from their social media accounts and sexualizing them using AI software.

Several students from an Edmonton junior high school have been identified as victims.

Investigators said a teacher at the school first brought the allegations to the attention of police in late March 2026, acting on complaints from the students.

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Members of ALERT, the Edmonton Police Service Child Protection Section and the youth and advocacy organization, Zebra Centre, have been working on the investigation.

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The non-profit Saffron Centre, which provides counselling, education and advocacy against sexual violence, has also been providing support to the victims.

On June 1, the two boys were charged with making and possessing child sexual exploitation materials as well as voyeurism.

This is the second school-related incident ICE has investigated involving the use of AI and child sexual exploitation materials.

In December 2025, a Calgary high school student was charged with sexualizing photos of numerous young girls who attended high schools in the Calgary area.

ALERT said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).