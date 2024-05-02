London Drugs remains closed, says it is reviewing billions of lines of data

Send this page to someone via email

Retailer London Drugs says it’s rebuilding its data infrastructure with the help of leading third-party experts to bring its operations safely back online after a cybersecurity incident that has shut down stores for five days.

The store says in a statement that there are billions of lines of data and code to review, but its teams have been working around the clock and there is progress.

The Richmond, B.C.,-based company has more than 80 stores across B.C. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and all have been shut since the cybersecurity incident on Sunday.

0:59 Day 3 of London Drugs closure after cyberattack

The company’s statement says its investigation so far shows no evidence that customer databases have been compromised, including for pharmacy patients and its LDExtra members.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the impact of the breach on operations has been significant, and the restoration process is rigorous.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Company president Clint Mahlman says they are determining if they can reopen with partial service in order to take care of customers sooner, especially those who need prescriptions.

1:54 Cyber attack shuts down London Drugs

“The outpouring of customer and supplier support and their understanding that has been shown to all of us at London Drugs is so appreciated as we work to reopen from this cybersecurity incident in a methodical, safe and responsible way, that protects all customers and our London Drugs community,” Mahlman says.

The statement says its phone lines are operational and customers are advised to contact their local store or pharmacy if needed, or show up in person during business hours for immediate support.