22-year-old from Alberta dead after crash with semi in Saskatchewan

A 22-year-old from Grand Prairie, Alta., has died after a crash with a semi outside of Wapella, Sask.

On Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., Moosomin RCMP say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 around two kilometres east of Wapella.

RCMP found that a semi and a truck had collided. The passenger in the truck was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver reported no physical injuries.

Zachory Taylor, 21, from Codette, Sask. is charged with:

one count operation while impaired of a motor vehicle causing death

one count operation while prohibited

one count dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Taylor was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Nipawin RCMP and the Weyburn Police Service. Taylor is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Sept. 23.