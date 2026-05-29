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Crime

Lethbridge man charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 5:10 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have charged a 23-year-old man with failing to provide the necessaries of life for his 2-year-old son. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have charged a 23-year-old man with failing to provide the necessaries of life for his 2-year-old son. Source: X/lethpolice
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Lethbridge police have charged a 23-year-old father who is alleged to have endangered the life of his two-year-old son.

On May 27, police said, officers responded to a business in the 500 block of 1 Avenue South after security staff intervened to prevent a toddler in an unattended stroller from entering traffic.

Security staff reported an extremely intoxicated man was slumped against a pillar nearby while his two-year-old was strapped inside a stroller and used his feet to propel himself towards 1 Avenue.

Police said the man made no attempt to stop the child from entering traffic and there were no other adults present at the time until security staff intervened to stop the stroller, then contacted police over concerns for the child’s safety.

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Investigators allege that when officers arrived and spoke to the man, he displayed signs of gross intoxication and was unable to care for himself or the child.

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Officers also claimed to have located open liquor in a bag attached to the stroller.

Subsequent investigation determined the man, who was arrested at the scene, was bound by conditions prohibiting him from possessing and consuming alcohol.

The child, who was unharmed, was cared for by police until family members arrived to take custody.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child victim, has been charged with one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life and four counts of breaching release order conditions.

Click to play video: '12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother'
12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother

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