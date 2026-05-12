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Crime

Lethbridge police charge man with impersonating an officer

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 3:15 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have charged a 20-year-old Lethbridge man with impersonating a police officer after he was pulled over while driving what allegedly looked like a police interceptor vehicle. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have charged a 20-year-old Lethbridge man with impersonating a police officer after he was pulled over while driving what allegedly looked like a law enforcement vehicle. Source: Lethbridge Police
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Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 20-year-old male with impersonating a police officer following a traffic stop on what appeared to be a law enforcement vehicle.

On May 9, police said, a member of the Traffic Response Unit observed a black Ford Explorer with a push bar, light bar, LED lights and siren speakers travelling along Mayor Magrath Drive South.

Lethbridge police say, in Canada, it is illegal to outfit a civilian vehicle with lights, a siren or markings that could cause the public to mistake it for an active police vehicle.
Lethbridge police say, in Canada, it is illegal to outfit a civilian vehicle with lights, a siren or markings that could cause the public to mistake it for an active police vehicle. Source: Lethbridge Police

The roof of the vehicle also contained antennas similar to those on law enforcement vehicles and officers reported the Explorer had a “Police Interceptor” sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

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Police pulled the vehicle over and upon speaking to the driver, the officer noted toggle bars mounted to the centre console of the vehicle that were capable of controlling the installed emergency equipment.

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There was also a search light mounted on the driver’s side of the vehicle and bars on the blacked out, rear passenger windows.

Lethbridge police said, prior to being charged, the man had previously warned to remove the equipment from the vehicle that could cause it to be mistaken for an active police vehicle.
Lethbridge police said, prior to being charged, the man had previously warned to remove the equipment from the vehicle that could cause it to be mistaken for an active police vehicle. Source: Lethbridge Police

The driver, who had previously been pulled over, warned, ticketed and directed to remove the equipment, was subsequently arrested and criminally charged.

His vehicle was also seized and towed to the police compound.

Click to play video: 'Former Edmonton peace officer pleads guilty to impersonating EPS officer'
Former Edmonton peace officer pleads guilty to impersonating EPS officer

The 20-year-old man from Lethbridge has been charged with impersonating a police officer and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

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According to Lethbridge police, it is illegal in Canada to outfit a civilian vehicle with equipment such as red and blue lights, sirens and decals or markings containing “police” or an official police crest, that could cause it to be mistaken for an active police vehicle.

Anyone who purchases a decommissioned police vehicle must also remove all decals, light bars and specialized equipment before the vehicle can be legally operated on public roads.

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