Lethbridge police cracking down on noisy vehicles, high-risk driving behaviour

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Lethbridge police have launched a traffic enforcement project targeting speeders, stunting drivers, vehicles with excessive noise and other illegal behaviours.

During the first day of enforcement, police issued 63 tickets for such violations as speeding, excessive exhaust noise and various vehicle equipment violations.

They also arrested one person accused of impaired driving and one vehicle was towed.

Lethbridge police first launched the initiative in 2022 and have been conducting it every summer since because such high-risk and nuisance driving behaviours typically increase as the weather warms up and road conditions improve.

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Police insist there will be zero tolerance for any violations of the Traffic Safety Act and vehicle equipment regulations and tickets will be issued for any offences.

Violators also risk having their vehicle towed and having their licence plate and registration temporarily confiscated until mandatory repairs are completed before their vehicle can be allowed back on the road.

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Lethbridge police say there will be a highly visible police presence during the operation, which is being conducted over and above the force’s day-to-day traffic enforcement efforts.

They are also asking the public to report any violations and chronic, high-risk driving behaviour they observe by calling 403-328-4444.

Police say such complaints, combined with analysis of traffic data, help them guide police deployment and enforcement efforts.