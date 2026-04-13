Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Video captures SUV in Abbotsford speeding, crashing into a tree in a park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SUV collides with tree in Abbotsford'
SUV collides with tree in Abbotsford
Video from the Abbotsford Police Department shows a speeding SUV lose control and slam into a tree. The video was taken on April 9 at 4:45 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Abbotsford police say three people were not seriously injured after an SUV they were travelling in left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Police shared video of the incident on social media, which happened on April 9 at 4:45 p.m.

Police said that officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound Highway 11 off-ramp at Old Yale Road and while they were en route, they were told that one of the vehicles, a blue Hyundai SUV, had fled the initial crash at a high rate of speed.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The SUV can be seen in the video travelling eastbound along Old Yale Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and hit a tree in Crossley Park.

The three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, but if anyone has information to contact them at 604-859-5225.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices