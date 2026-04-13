Video captures SUV in Abbotsford speeding, crashing into a tree in a park

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Abbotsford police say three people were not seriously injured after an SUV they were travelling in left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Police shared video of the incident on social media, which happened on April 9 at 4:45 p.m.

Police said that officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound Highway 11 off-ramp at Old Yale Road and while they were en route, they were told that one of the vehicles, a blue Hyundai SUV, had fled the initial crash at a high rate of speed.

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The SUV can be seen in the video travelling eastbound along Old Yale Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and hit a tree in Crossley Park.

The three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

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Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, but if anyone has information to contact them at 604-859-5225.