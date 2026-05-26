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Early morning crash on Crowchild Trail in Calgary claims man’s life

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
A Calgary police officer inspects the mangled wreckage of a vehicle involved in an early Tuesday morning crash on Crowchild Trail N.W. that killed the driver. View image in full screen
A Calgary police officer inspects the mangled wreckage of a vehicle involved in an early Tuesday morning crash on Crowchild Trail Northwest that killed the driver. Global News
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Calgary police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash on Crowchild Trail Northwest early Tuesday morning killed one person.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on westbound Crowchild near Northland Drive.

Calgary police prepare to tow away the mangled wreckage of a vehicle that claimed the life of the driver in an early Tuesday morning crash on Crowchild Trail. View image in full screen
Calgary police prepare to tow away the mangled wreckage of a vehicle that claimed the life of the driver in an early Tuesday morning crash on Crowchild Trail. Global News

“It looks like there was an attempt to take the off-ramp. We’re not sure if there was success in getting the off-ramp,” said Sgt. Tory Fassnidge of the Calgary police traffic investigation unit.

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“The vehicle left the highway and ended up in the boulevard and crashed into an abutment at Northland Drive, ultimately resulting in a fire.”

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The driver of the Nissan Ultima, described by police as a man in his 30s, was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said attempts were made to save his life, but they were ultimately unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle came to rest upside down on its roof.

Calgary police said it appears the vehicle was travelling westbound on Crowchild Trail when it crashed into an abutment at Northland Drive. View image in full screen
Calgary police said it appears the vehicle was travelling westbound on Crowchild Trail when it crashed into an abutment at Northland Drive. Global News

Officers were forced to shut down the ramps from Brisebois Drive and Northland Drive onto Crowchild Trail. Police said engineers needed to be called in to inspect the Brisebois Drive overpass before it could be reopened.

Police said alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash, but the vehicle’s speed is part of the investigation.

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