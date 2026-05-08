Calgary on pace to set new record for number of deaths on city roads

The soaring number of people killed on Calgary roads shows no sign of letting up, despite pleas from the city and police for people to slow down and pay more attention to their surroundings.

Calgary police said there were nearly 8,700 crashes between Jan. 1 and April 30 of this year, and about 900 of them have involved injuries to pedestrians and motorists.

While the total number of crashes is down compared with last year, when there were just over 9,500 crashes, there have been 10 people killed this year, including five pedestrians.

That’s two more deaths than during the same period in 2025 and puts Calgary on pace to surpass last year’s grim total of 38 fatal crashes, including 15 pedestrians, which was the highest total in more than a decade.

View image in full screen While the total number of crashes is down so far this year, compared with 2025, there have been more fatalities on Calgary roads. Global News

Jacob Lamb, a professor at the University of Calgary’s Schulich School of Engineering, says research from across North America shows that increased urbanization and the increasing size of vehicles are factors in many crashes.

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“As we move into the 21st century — in general, as well, vehicles got a lot larger — we saw a massive increase in SUVs over sedans. So right now it’s more than 90 per cent, I believe, at last count of vehicles sold in Canada are SUV class or above. These vehicles are taller, tend to have worse visibility, actually — even though they might feel that they have better visibility for them — particularly vulnerable road users, so pedestrians and cyclists,” Lamb said.

“The rate of incident for people within a vehicle has gone down in a per-kilometre basis [but] we’re seeing the opposite effect for people outside of those vehicles, which is very unfortunate.”

View image in full screen Jacob Lamb, a professor of engineering at the University of Calgary, says the trends we are seeing are partly the result of urban planning decisions made decades ago. Global News

Reducing the number of crashes, Lamb said, will need to involve not just drivers and vehicles, but also safer road designs and long-term urban planning, which is part of what the City of Calgary’s Safer Mobility and Vision Zero plans — to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities in the city — are about.

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View image in full screen As an example of what is possible with the proper planning, Jacob Lamb, a professor in civil engineering at the University of Calgary, points to Helsinki, Finland, a city similar in size to Calgary, where he says there have been no road deaths since July 2024. ISMO PEKKARINEN / LEHTIKUVA via AP

As an example of what is achievable, he points to Helsinki, Finland, where the population of the metropolitan area is more than 1.5 million people and it has a similar climate to Calgary, but where Lamb says there have been no deaths on its roads since July 2024.

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“If we look at the rate — a per capita incidence — it is vastly much lower than Calgary. And we can compare a lot of things that Helsinki is doing to have achieved this vision zero. They’ve redesigned streets to make them safer intersections, elevated crosswalks, improved lighting. They’ve lowered their speed limit across the city, which Calgary did to 40 in many places, but in Helsinki, it is now 30,” Lamb said.

“They’ve encouraged a lot more active mobility, cycling and public transit enhancements as well as stepping up enforcement. So recognizing that vision zero that’s part of the Calgary Safe Mobility Plan, that safe system approach of tackling and addressing all those different contributors to road collisions, the speeds, the road users themselves, the vehicles, the road design and the land use plan.”

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Lamb says the trends Calgary is now seeing are the result of decisions made decades ago and changing them will take time, so we may not see the benefits of any changes now being made for decades to come.