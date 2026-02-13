Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Soaring number of fatal crashes in Calgary already on pace to top last year

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Calgary police said excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in this crash along 84 Street S.E. that killed a man in his 20s, early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police said excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in this crash along 84 Street S.E. that killed a man in his 20s, early Wednesday morning. Global News
“Keep your head on a swivel.”  That’s the advice of one driver who spoke with Global News about the unusually high number of fatal crashes in Calgary so far this year.

“I feel cars go too fast and just aren’t even paying attention even in the residential zone, so yeah, it’s a little unnerving at times,” said driver Alison Steele.

Calgary police said speed was likely a factor in this fatal crash that happened along 16 Avenue, near Stoney Trail N.E. on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Calgary police said speed was likely a factor in this fatal crash that happened along 16 Avenue, near Stoney Trail N.E. on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

“I have to be very aware because there’s so many drivers out there that are not paying attention. They’re not signalling. They’re changing lanes. They’re pulling in front of you,” echoed driver Karen Hall.

“It’s terrifying,” said Cherie Reaburn. “I was rear-ended just before Christmas and my car was written off.”

She thinks drivers need to pay more attention to the road, stop things like texting while driving and says pedestrians need to make sure they are wearing bright clothing.

Just six weeks in to 2026 and Calgary police say there have already been five fatal crashes. That's well on pace to exceed last year's total of 38 fatal crashes, which was the highest in a decade. View image in full screen
Just six weeks in to 2026 and Calgary police say there have already been five fatal crashes. That’s well on pace to exceed last year’s total of 38 fatal crashes, which was the highest in a decade. Global News

According to Calgary police, it’s just six weeks into 2026 and there have been five fatal collisions in the city, along with three serious injury crashes, including a pedestrian — and excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in several of them.

If the fatal crashes continue at the current pace, it would add up to more 40 fatalities this year — surpassing last year’s total of 38 fatal crashes, which Calgary police say was the highest in more than a decade and included the deaths of 15 pedestrians.

