Soaring number of fatal crashes in Calgary already on pace to top last year

“Keep your head on a swivel.” That’s the advice of one driver who spoke with Global News about the unusually high number of fatal crashes in Calgary so far this year.
“I feel cars go too fast and just aren’t even paying attention even in the residential zone, so yeah, it’s a little unnerving at times,” said driver Alison Steele.
“I have to be very aware because there’s so many drivers out there that are not paying attention. They’re not signalling. They’re changing lanes. They’re pulling in front of you,” echoed driver Karen Hall.
“It’s terrifying,” said Cherie Reaburn. “I was rear-ended just before Christmas and my car was written off.”
Get daily National news
She thinks drivers need to pay more attention to the road, stop things like texting while driving and says pedestrians need to make sure they are wearing bright clothing.
According to Calgary police, it’s just six weeks into 2026 and there have been five fatal collisions in the city, along with three serious injury crashes, including a pedestrian — and excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in several of them.
If the fatal crashes continue at the current pace, it would add up to more 40 fatalities this year — surpassing last year’s total of 38 fatal crashes, which Calgary police say was the highest in more than a decade and included the deaths of 15 pedestrians.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.