Police investigate fatal crash just east of Calgary

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of a busy industrial area just east of Calgary early Wednesday morning.

CPS Sgt. Doug Cooke said automatic notification of the crash, in the 7000 block of 84 Street Southeast, came from the vehicle around 2:45 a.m.

“Vehicle that was northbound, lost control, ended up in the ditch on the wrong side of the road. (The) lone driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at scene,” said Cooke.

Police said, at this point, it is believed speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“It’s a very long, straight stretch of road, but it’s also very dark. It’s not lit by any artificial lighting,” said Cooke.

View image in full screen A vehicle could be seen lying upside down in the ditch, following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning just east of Calgary. Global News

Because 84 Street marks the eastern edge of Calgary city limits, the RCMP also responded to the crash, along with members of the Calgary Police Service traffic reconstruction team.

The stretch of 84 Street, between 74 Avenue and 61 Avenue Southeast, was shut down for much of Wednesday morning.