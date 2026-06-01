City of Regina is asking residents for feedback to improve downtown Regina

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Regina’s downtown is a staple of the city. Home to Victoria Park, Cornwall Centre, many local businesses and plenty to see and experience. Now the city wants to hear directly from residents on ways to improve the downtown core through a survey on its website.

The open survey asks residents how often they visit downtown, what they like about the area and where they would like to see future investments made.

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One Regina resident, Nole Agopsowicz, says there are a couple of areas he thinks the city can improve on.

“I’d like to see the problem of potholes fixed,” Agopsowicz says. “I think also dealing with the homeless problem.”

In addition to this survey, the city is seeking feedback on the Wascana Parkway Extension project. This project is intended to help relieve congestion in east Regina by providing an alternative route in and out of southeast Regina.

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“I don’t see any problems with it. I think it’s a nice idea,” Agopsowicz says.

More information about both surveys can be found on the City of Regina website.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.