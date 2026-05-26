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2 comments

  1. Mr Johnson
    May 26, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    Yeah because dash cams are gonna prevent more deaths. Get these drivers off the roads, that is full proof prevention, unfortunately we have stupid people in charge.

  2. Anonymous
    May 26, 2026 at 7:59 pm

    HOW ABOUT A LISCENCE AND A GOD DAMN CITIZENSHIP!
    LIBERALS PLEASE MY GOD ITS NOT THAT HARD

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B.C. to become 1st in Canada to require commercial trucks have dashcams

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 7:43 pm
1 min read
A truck waits to cross at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A truck waits to cross at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns.
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It will soon be mandatory for commercial trucks in B.C. to have dash cameras.

B.C. Conservative MLA Ward Stamer introduced a bill after a string of deadly collisions on Highway 5, which goes through his riding of Kamloops-North Thompson.

British Columbia is the first Canadian jurisdiction to require commercial dash cameras.

Stamer says cameras will help keep drivers accountable and ensure there will be enough evidence in the event of a crash.

The bill requires outward-facing dash cameras on commercial trucks travelling B.C. highways and will come into force six months after receiving royal assent.

“This bill started with families along Highway 5 who have buried loved ones after preventable crashes. It finishes with B.C. leading the country on commercial vehicle safety,” said Stamer in a release.

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“They hold drivers accountable. And they make sure that when a crash happens, the evidence is there, not lost, not disputed, not buried in a year-long investigation.”

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“Dash cameras save lives.”

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Click to play video: 'Dump truck accident sparks calls for awareness and change'
Dump truck accident sparks calls for awareness and change

Dave Earle with the B.C. Trucking Association says the organization welcomes the bill and about 75 per cent of its members already use dashcams.

“What we would like to see is this be a national requirement, so we don’t create friction between jurisdictions where we have to run something in one and not in another,” he said.

“It has been raised at the Council of First Ministers of Transportation table, and we’ll see how that goes, but certainly, the bulk of our members are already running them.”

The bill covers only outward-facing cameras, not cameras inside the cab, addressing privacy concerns raised in committee.

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