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Politics

Alberta looking at allowing politicians to expense e-scooter, bike rides

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 4:11 pm
1 min read
An e-scooter being driven in a bike lane in Edmonton. View image in full screen
An e-scooter being driven in a bike lane in Edmonton. Supplied: City of Edmonton
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An Alberta legislature committee is exploring whether to put taxpayers on the hook for work-related electric scooter and bike rides taken by politicians.

Currently, elected officials and caucus staff can be reimbursed for taxi rides, car rentals and some airfare if they’re travelling for work purposes.

A bipartisan committee of MLAs is now studying whether to add e-scooters and e-bikes to the list and it passed a motion this week to see if corporate agreements are an option with providers such as Lime and Bird Canada.

A report presented to the committee had advised against making e-scooter and e-bike trips reimbursable because of safety and insurance concerns.

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The committee heard that companies generally require riders to assume any risks, and it could leave politicians and staff without insurance coverage if they were to get injured.

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United Conservative backbencher and committee member Nolan Dyck says it’s a topic worth exploring further since it’s a quick and cheap transportation option, especially in Alberta’s big cities.

The committee’s motion, moved by Dyck, directs legislative assembly staff to see if the companies would waive or modify their standard liability rules as part of any potential agreement.

Pat Graham, a spokesperson for Bird Canada, says the company already has corporate agreements with a range of businesses and institutions and it’s excited to discuss a ride program for Alberta’s legislative assembly.

Click to play video: 'CAA report on road safety laws for e-bikes and e-scooters'
CAA report on road safety laws for e-bikes and e-scooters

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