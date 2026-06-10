2 children dead in UTV rollover crash in northeastern B.C.

Two children have died following a utility terrain vehicle accident in northeastern B.C.
Dawson Creek RCMP said that they were called on June 4 to a report of a UTV, also known as a side-by-side, rollover in the 13700-block of 207 Road in Pouce Coupe.
RCMP said that five young children were in the vehicle when the young driver lost control and rolled the UTV “several times over a considerable distance.”
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An eight-year old boy died at the scene, while the driver, a seven-year-old girl, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. She later died in the hospital, police said.
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The three other occupants suffered minor injuries.
“As a parent, I cannot fathom the unimaginable and tragic loss these families have suffered,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by this unthinkable event.”
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