Changes coming to dangerous intersection in Saskatoon

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It may be the most talked-about intersection right now in Saskatoon, but Idylwyld Drive and 71st Street is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after several collisions have been reported as construction along Wanuskewin Road diverts more traffic through the area.

On Wednesday, police responded to a crash at the intersection after an SUV and a half-ton truck collided during morning rush hour. The hydraulic clamps were used to rescue the driver of the SUV from their vehicle while the half-ton driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

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While driving through the area, there appears to be some hesitancy among drivers as they prepare to cross the road — a fear which may be familiar to many commuters who travel to the area from nearby cities for work.

Jazmine McCracken lives in Martensville but drives into Saskatoon daily for work. She says that for a small stretch of road, drivers experience backed-up traffic, hard braking and merging vehicles from all directions, often at highway speeds.

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“I do believe that if nothing’s done, more fatalities are going to happen,” says McCracken.

Out of concern for public safety, McCracken reached out to the city asking if any traffic assessments have been made. McCracken said the city responded to her, saying it is aiming to further improve safety. Those safety measures reportedly include closing the median at Idylwyld and 71st for the next three months, beginning Friday, and prohibiting drivers from making any left-hand turns.

The City of Saskatoon tells Global News a planning study will determine if future work needs to be done in the area, both in the short and long term.

Watch the video above to find out more.