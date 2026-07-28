Calgary pedestrian dies following collision involving CTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Tuesday that a female pedestrian who was struck by a CTrain in the city’s southwest on Monday has died in hospital.

Police said the incident happened on July 27, shortly after 4 p.m., when the pedestrian walked into a prohibited area of the Shaganappi Point LRT Station, located on Bow Trail, just west of 26 Street Southwest.

View image in full screen Calgary Police said the victim walked into a prohibited area at the Shaganappi CTrain Station and was struck by a CTrain. Global News

Investigators said that as the CTrain approached the station from the east, the woman walked onto the tracks.

Story continues below advertisement

The train operator activated the emergency brakes and the train’s horn, but was unable to stop the train before it struck her.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said the speed of the train is not considered a factor, but impairment of the pedestrian is being investigated as a possible aggravating factor in the incident.