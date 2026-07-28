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Calgary pedestrian dies following collision involving CTrain

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police said the woman died after being struck by a CTrain at the Shaganappi CTrain Station on Monday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the woman died after being struck by a CTrain at the Shaganappi CTrain Station on Monday. Global News
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Calgary police said Tuesday that a female pedestrian who was struck by a CTrain in the city’s southwest on Monday has died in hospital.

Police said the incident happened on July 27, shortly after 4 p.m., when the pedestrian walked into a prohibited area of the Shaganappi Point LRT Station, located on Bow Trail, just west of 26 Street Southwest.

Calgary Police said the victim walked into a prohibited area at the Shaganappi CTrain Station when she was struck by a CTrain. View image in full screen
Calgary Police said the victim walked into a prohibited area at the Shaganappi CTrain Station and was struck by a CTrain. Global News

Investigators said that as the CTrain approached the station from the east, the woman walked onto the tracks.

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The train operator activated the emergency brakes and the train’s horn, but was unable to stop the train before it struck her.

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Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said the speed of the train is not considered a factor, but impairment of the pedestrian is being investigated as a possible aggravating factor in the incident.

Click to play video: 'CTrains run 24/7 during the Stampede, Calgary’s mayor floats expanding that service year-round'
CTrains run 24/7 during the Stampede, Calgary’s mayor floats expanding that service year-round

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