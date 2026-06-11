Calgary police increasing patrols at CTrain stations in city’s south

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Calgary police have released photos of several weapons seized by officers who are conducting increased patrols along the CTrain line in the city’s south.

The increased patrols are part of the city’s Safer Calgary campaign aimed at addressing concerns about crime, open-air drug use, drug trafficking and other dangerous and unsafe behaviours in hot spots around the city, particularly along transit routes and downtown.

Since mid-April CPS said officers have been conducting targeted enforcement at the Somerset-Bridlewood, Shawnessy and Fish Creek-Lacombe CTrain stations, including weekday morning patrols on platforms and trains during peak commuting periods.

A photo supplied by Calgary police shows some of the weapons and other dangerous items seized by officers during increased patrols at CTrain stations in the city’s south. Source: Calgary police

CPS said that during that time, 182 summonses have been issued, 167 warrants have been executed, nine criminal code charges have been laid and a knife and a sword have been seized.

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The initiative also include additional fare and ticket enforcement, engagement with transit users, operators, nearby businesses and surrounding communities.