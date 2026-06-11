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Crime

Calgary police increasing patrols at CTrain stations in city’s south

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
A photo of a sword that Calgary police said officers seized recently during increased patrols along CTrain lines in the city's south. View image in full screen
A photo of a sword that Calgary police said officers seized recently during increased patrols along the CTrain line in the city's south. Source: Calgary police
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Calgary police have released photos of several weapons seized by officers who are conducting increased patrols along the CTrain line in the city’s south.

The increased patrols are part of the city’s Safer Calgary campaign aimed at addressing concerns about crime, open-air drug use, drug trafficking and other dangerous and unsafe behaviours in hot spots around the city, particularly along transit routes and downtown.

Since mid-April CPS said officers have been conducting targeted enforcement at the Somerset-Bridlewood, Shawnessy and Fish Creek-Lacombe CTrain stations, including weekday morning patrols on platforms and trains during peak commuting periods.

A photo, supplied by Calgary police, showing some of the weapons and other dangerous items seized by officers during increased patrols at CTrain stations in the city's south.
A photo supplied by Calgary police shows some of the weapons and other dangerous items seized by officers during increased patrols at CTrain stations in the city’s south. Source: Calgary police

CPS said that during that time, 182 summonses have been issued, 167 warrants have been executed, nine criminal code charges have been laid and a knife and a sword have been seized.

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The initiative also include additional fare and ticket enforcement, engagement with transit users, operators, nearby businesses and surrounding communities.

Click to play video: 'Video of assault at Calgary CTrain station leaves passengers feeling nervous'
Video of assault at Calgary CTrain station leaves passengers feeling nervous

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