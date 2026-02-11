Police conduct campaign against social disorder in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police have launched “Operation Order,” an effort to enforce laws and bylaws surrounding drug use, possession, trafficking, social disorder and other violent offences on Calgary Transit and other crime hot spots in downtown Calgary and the surrounding area.

Calgary police officers, Calgary Transit public safety peace officer and representatives of Calgary Community Safety converged en masse on downtown Calgary Wednesday, issuing warnings, some tickets, making some arrests, but also trying to connect people living rough or with other social needs with community support organizations such as the Calgary Drop-In Centre and Alpha House.

View image in full screen Operation Order is described as a campaign to enforce laws and bylaws surrounding drug use, possession, trafficking, social disorder and other violent offences in downtown Calgary. Global News

“Our expectations for respectful and appropriate behaviour in public spaces remains unchanged,” said Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan, about Operation Order.

“We will continue to enforce laws and bylaws but always with care and always with a pathway to support.”

This is the fourth such operation that the agencies have conducted in an effort to combat social disorder under the Safer Calgary initiative, including:

Operation CERTainty in February to April 2025

Operation Order (1) in November 2025

Operation Jingle All the Way in December 2025

Operation Order (2) February 2026

View image in full screen Operation Order also included connecting people who are living rough or have mental health needs with social agencies such as the Calgary Drop In Centre or Alpha House. Global News

During the first Operation Order last November, CPS said they laid 40 charges against 25 people, executed 220 warrants, made 115 referrals to social agencies and cleaned up six encampments.

This Operation Order is scheduled to last late into Wednesday evening.