Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 sends 3 people to hospital

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A collision near the southbound Hwy. 400 ramp to Hwy. 401 sent three people to hospital and snarled traffic during Thursday morning’s commute.

OPP were called to the area just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a three-vehicle collision.

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Toronto paramedics told Global News they took one victim to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims were also transported with minor injuries.

Police eventually made the decision to close both the northbound and southbound Hwy. 400 ramps to Hwy. 401 eastbound. At one point, four lanes of the southbound 400 were also closed.

The ramps reopened just before 9 a.m.