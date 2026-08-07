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184 Street bridge over Yellowhead Trail closing for 3 months of construction

By Mikayla Pohl Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
The 184 Street Bridge over Yellowhead Trail. View image in full screen
The 184 Street Bridge over Yellowhead Trail. Credit: City of Edmonton
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The City of Edmonton is closing the 184 Street overpass bridge over Yellowhead Trail for three months so rehabilitation work can be completed before this year’s construction season ends.

The city said the bridge closure, starting the week of Aug. 10, will reduce the overall construction time and help extend the overpasses’ life, as it has not been renovated since it was built in the early 2000s.

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The project includes renewing the bridge deck, repaving the asphalt and installing an upgraded waterproofing system, said the city in a release.

The city said the ramps on and off Yellowhead Trail, and access to and from 184 Street, will still be open during construction — but drivers will need to use other routes to cross over the Yellowhead.

The city suggested using Anthony Henday Drive, along with the 156 Street and 170 Street overpasses, instead.

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In a release, the city said ETS bus stops and business, pedestrian and area access will remain the same, but on-demand transit travel time may be impacted.

The overpass in northwest Edmonton will reopen sometime in the fall, but the exact date is not yet known.

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