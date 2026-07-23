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Don’t leave your pets in hot vehicles, the City of Edmonton warns

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 6:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles'
City of Edmonton warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles
Changes to Edmonton's Animal Care and Control bylaw are giving the city more tools to address an annual summer problem. As temperatures remain high across the region, drivers are again being reminded not to leave their pet in vehicles. Nicole Stillger looks at the changes and what you should do if you see an animal alone in a vehicle.
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As temperatures soar across the Edmonton region, the city is reminding people not to leave pets in vehicles.

Temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly rise to dangerous levels — even on mild days, temperatures inside a vehicle can nearly double in under 15 minutes.

Peace officers said leaving windows cracked or parking in the shade does not provide reliable protection from the heat.

Between May and July 20, the city said it has received about 40 complaints of animals left in hot vehicles compared to 33 during the same time frame last year.

In 2025, a total of almost 80 complaints were registered.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police warning drivers not to leave kids or pets in hot cars'
Edmonton police warning drivers not to leave kids or pets in hot cars

This year, there are new consequences for leaving an animal in your vehicle.

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Enforcement action may be taken under the new fines in the updated Animal Care and Control bylaw, under the Animal Protection Act or the Criminal Code of Canada.

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“It is a $500 fine for leaving your animal unattended in a manner of which it could be in a health-threatening situation,” said Sgt. Emma Fillion with the animal protection unit.

“A subsequent fine is $1,000.”

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Edmonton police said the solution is simple:

“Don’t take your dog and leave it in a hot car and don’t take it out in situations where they could be in a hot car,” Const. Andrew Jarvis said.

“You’re putting yourself and that animal at completely unnecessary risk when you can leave them at home and comfortable. You can go to the store without having to worry about your animal. It’s better for both of you.”

If you see an animal left alone in a parked vehicle, record the make, model, licence plate and location.

Call 911 if the animal appears to be in immediate distress — symptoms include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea.

If the animal is not in immediate danger, call 311 and wait for animal control peace officers to arrive.

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Click to play video: 'Firefighters remind Edmontonians that hot weather comes with risks'
Firefighters remind Edmontonians that hot weather comes with risks

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