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Child dies after being hit by car at Abbotsford townhouse complex

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 7:20 pm
1 min read
Sadly, a child died in Abbotsford after they were hit by a car in a townhouse complex. View image in full screen
Sadly, a child died in Abbotsford after they were hit by a car in a townhouse complex. Abbotsford police
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A child has died after being hit by a car at an Abbotsford, B.C., townhouse complex.

Police said that at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot in the 32000 block of Simon Avenue.

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Despite the immediate efforts of witnesses and first responders, police said the child died at the scene.

They have not provided any details about the child’s age.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police added.

The entrance to the townhouse complex remains closed to vehicle traffic while officers continue to gather evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

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