Fed up in Fort Mac: Residents take Highway 63 road repairs into their own hands

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Fed up with waiting for Alberta Transportation or the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to make repairs to the main road through town, some residents of Fort McMurray are taking matters into their own hands.

On Friday, citizen-initiated highway maintenance repairs will take place on Highway 63 in Fort McMurray.

The efforts are being spearheaded by local businessman Mohamed Tarrabin, who told Global News residents have complained about the state of the highway and associated vehicle damage for months to the province and municipality and are now banding together to fix the road themselves.

Several local businesses, including some Indigenous-led companies, have stepped forward to help and Tarrabin said for safety reasons, only certified operators, experienced personnel and vetted volunteers will be able to participate in the road work repairs.

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The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said it understands the frustration, but in a statement to Global News noted all maintenance and repairs of Highway 63 are the Alberta government’s responsibility.

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Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen is expected to comment on the situation Friday morning.

In the meantime, the community said it has been advocating for improved transportation infrastructure. Last week RMWB public works crews and other municipal staff also worked to remove hundreds of pounds of litter and debris from ditches and green spaces along the highway.

On Thursday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said it was aware of a planned protest circulating on social media for community members to complete highway maintenance repairs on Highway 63.

Mounties reminded those thinking of participating that being on the highway is a significant risks and liability.

“While the RCMP respects citizens constitutionally protected rights to protest, public safety must always be the overriding priority,” police said.

RCMP said they would be monitoring the planned citizen-led repair work and would take necessary enforcement action to maintain public safety as required.

The penalties for impeding traffic on the highway may lead to being ticketed under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act and charged under the Criminal Code, RCMP cautioned.

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To avoid breaking the law, Wood Buffalo RCMP ask citizens refrain from:

• Disrupting or impeding road traffic

• Parking vehicles on any part of the highway. Under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, the definition of highway includes the shoulder and ditch

• Obstructing or interfering with the use of any public or private property, roadways or infrastructure, either on foot or in a vehicle