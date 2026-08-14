Collision in Brampton sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital after a crash in Brampton early Friday morning involving a pickup truck and a sedan.
First responders were called to the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area just before 3:45 a.m.
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Peel police say a male driver was taken to a local trauma centre in serious condition. A female driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Both vehicles had heavy damage to their front ends.
McLaughlin Road was closed for a good part of the morning, but has since reopened.
No word from police on what caused the collision, or if any charges will be laid.
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