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Collision in Brampton sends 2 to hospital

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 10:34 am
1 min read
Two drivers are in hospital after a crash in Brampton early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Two drivers are in hospital after a crash in Brampton early Friday morning. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
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Two people are in hospital after a crash in Brampton early Friday morning involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

First responders were called to the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area just before 3:45 a.m.

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Peel police say a male driver was taken to a local trauma centre in serious condition. A female driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles had heavy damage to their front ends.

McLaughlin Road was closed for a good part of the morning, but has since reopened.

No word from police on what caused the collision, or if any charges will be laid.

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