Calgary police investigate fatal crash on 16 Ave. NE

Calgary police were forced to shut down 16 Ave. NE in both directions for several hours on Tuesday afternoon, following a fatal collision.

Police described it as a single-vehicle collision that happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 16 Ave., underneath the Stoney Trail overpass.

The vehicle ended up crashing into one of the concrete abutments of the overpass.

View image in full screen While Calgary police haven’t determined the cause of the fatal crash, they say speed was likely a factor. Global Calgary

“We can definitely tell you that he ended up leaving the road at some time just in front of the post here, but we are investigating just how far back he might have lost control,” said CPS Insp. Rob Patterson.

Member of the CPS Collision Reconstruction Unit were called in to try to determine the cause of the crash, but police said speed was likely a factor in the crash.