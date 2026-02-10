Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary police investigate fatal crash on 16 Ave. NE

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 7:36 pm
1 min read
Calgary police said one man was killed in a crash on 16 Ave. N.E. on Tuesday when his vehicle crashed into a concrete abutment under Stoney Trail. View image in full screen
Calgary police said one man was killed in a crash on 16 Ave. N.E. on Tuesday when his vehicle crashed into a concrete abutment under Stoney Trail. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police were forced to shut down 16 Ave. NE in both directions for several hours on Tuesday afternoon, following a fatal collision.

Police described it as a single-vehicle collision that happened around  2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 16 Ave., underneath the Stoney Trail overpass.

The vehicle ended up crashing into one of the concrete abutments of the overpass.

While Calgary police haven't determined the cause of the fatal crash, they say speed was likely a factor. View image in full screen
While Calgary police haven’t determined the cause of the fatal crash, they say speed was likely a factor. Global Calgary

“We can definitely tell you that he ended up leaving the road at some time just in front of the post here, but we are investigating just how far back he might have lost control,” said CPS Insp. Rob Patterson.

Story continues below advertisement

Member of the CPS Collision Reconstruction Unit were called in to try to determine the cause of the crash, but police said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Photo radar returning to 3 Calgary intersections'
Photo radar returning to 3 Calgary intersections
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices