Canada

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Anthony Henday Drive during tire change

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 12:42 pm
One person is dead and another was taken to hospital in a three-vehicle crash while two vehicles were stopped to change a tire on Anthony Henday Drive.

According to the RCMP, Strathcona RCMP were called to the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near Wye Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say two SUVs — a Chevrolet Suburban and an Acura MDX — were stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Both drivers were out of their vehicles to change a tire when they and their vehicles were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 53-year-old died at the scene, while a 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both residents were from Calgary.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since been cleared.

Yemen refugee identified as victim in deadly Anthony Henday Drive crash
