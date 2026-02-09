1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Anthony Henday Drive during tire change

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital in a three-vehicle crash while two vehicles were stopped to change a tire on Anthony Henday Drive.

According to the RCMP, Strathcona RCMP were called to the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near Wye Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say two SUVs — a Chevrolet Suburban and an Acura MDX — were stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Both drivers were out of their vehicles to change a tire when they and their vehicles were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 53-year-old died at the scene, while a 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both residents were from Calgary.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since been cleared.