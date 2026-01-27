About 50 vehicles involved in ‘many’ collisions on Highway 401

See more sharing options

An estimated 50 vehicles have been involved in several collisions on the westbound Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont., shutting the road in both directions in a part of the highway.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the westbound Highway 401 has been closed at St. Hilaire Road in Trenton. In addition, police say the highway has been closed in both directions between Shannonville Road in Shannonville and County Road 30 in Brighton.

Multiple collisions have been reported in the area of Glen Miller Road and Wallbridge Loyalist Road, with about 50 vehicles involved.

Police confirmed injuries are being assessed, with both serious and minor injuries reported.

OPP said drivers should expect a prolonged closure as investigation and cleanup efforts continue.

Authorities also advised that an emergency detour route (EDR) has been activated, with drivers asked to follow EDR roadside signage.

A warming centre has been set up at the Trenton Arena, with buses transporting stranded motorists.

Emergency services are also checking stranded vehicles to ensure drivers’ safety.

The police add that drivable vehicles are clearing from the westbound lanes and tow trucks are gathering nearby.