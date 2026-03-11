SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. HeDidThat
    March 11, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    So now nobody learns a lesson about voting smarter.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canada, 31 nations agree to release 400M barrels of emergency oil

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 12:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Surging oil prices threaten global economy, G7 discuss but don’t release stockpiles'
Business Matters: Surging oil prices threaten global economy, G7 discuss but don’t release stockpiles
G7 leaders met in Paris Tuesday to discuss the Iran war and possible steps to support the global energy supply and mitigate further economic damage. However, they stopped short of calling for a release of stockpiles. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for March 10, 2026.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada and a group of dozens of other countries have agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves as the Iran war threatens the global supply.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which comprises Canada and 31 other member nations, made the announcement in a release Wednesday after it said a meeting was conducted “to assess market conditions amid the conflict in the Middle East and consider the options to address supply disruptions.”

The IEA said it’s the sixth time such a co-ordinated stock release has been done since the organization was created in 1974.

“The oil market challenges we are facing are unprecedented in scale, therefore I am very glad that IEA Member countries have responded with an emergency collective action of unprecedented size,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oil markets are global so the response to major disruptions needs to be global too. Energy security is the founding mandate of the IEA, and I am pleased that IEA Members are showing strong solidarity in taking decisive action together.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping route by threatening any vessels that attempt to pass through the narrow channel separating the Persian Gulf from global shipping routes. About 20 to 25 per cent of the world’s oil supply relies on the strait being open to shipping traffic.

Click to play video: 'How the Iran war is disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices'
How the Iran war is disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices

According to the IEA, its members hold emergency stockpiles of more than 1.2 billion barrels of oil, with an additional 600 million of industry stocks held under government obligation.

“The conflict in the Middle East that began on Feb. 28, 2026 has impeded oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, with export volumes of crude and refined products currently at less than 10 per cent of pre-conflict levels,” the IEA said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is forcing operators across the region to shut in or curtail a substantial amount of production.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson from Iran’s military warned that the global price of oil could reach US$200 per barrel as the conflict wages on.

Oil prices reached nearly $120 a barrel on Monday, before cooling down slightly. As of publication, the price was just below $90, and up from about $64 in the days before the conflict began.

On Monday, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters there would be “further consultation” before taking action to calm oil market concerns, including releasing strategic oil reserves.

“It’s very volatile,” he said. “I mean, what we’re all ensuring is that there would be a sufficient stock, obviously, to meet the demand.”

The IEA statement said it will “continue to closely monitor global oil and gas markets” and provide further recommendations for governments in its organization as needed.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices