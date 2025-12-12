Bus carrying youth hockey team crashes north of Edmonton, 2 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A bus carrying a team of teenage hockey players lost control on an icy highway north of Edmonton and crashed into a heavily-treed area, leaving all on board with various injuries including some that required hospitalization.

The single-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, south of Athabasca, Alta., happened early Friday morning.

Athabasca RCMP said the coach bus transporting a local Junior A hockey team was travelling south when it lost control and entered the west ditch, crashing through several trees.

RCMP said there were 17 people on the bus: the driver and 16 passengers — most of whom were youths between the ages of 15 and 19.

All of the occupants sustained injuries of various severity as a result of the collision, police said.

Two of those teenagers were taken by EMS to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

Police said most of the other injuries were fairly minor, with everyone on board complaining of soreness or bruising after the bus crashed into the woods.

No one died.

Road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

At the time the bus lost control, highways north of Edmonton were partially snow-covered with icy conditions, and temperatures were approximately -37 C.

Athabasca RCMP would like to remind motorists to adjust their driving to winter road conditions and to exercise caution during extreme cold and adverse weather.

RCMP said Mounties from the local detachment were aided on scene by firefighters and peace officers from Athabasca County, as well as emergency medical services from AHS.