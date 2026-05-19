3 people taken to hospital after Calgary Transit bus rollover

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Alberta Emergency Services says three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a semi-truck hauling gravel and a Calgary Transit bus during the busy Tuesday morning rush hour.

View image in full screen EMS says that six people were assessed at the scene of the crash and three were sent to hospital with minor injuries. Global News

Calgary police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 26 Street southeast and caused the bus to rollover onto its side.

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Police said there were four passengers on the bus at the time.

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Paramedics assessed six people on the scene and ended up transporting three adults to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with minor injuries.

View image in full screen The collision involved a Calgary Transit bus and a semi-truck hauling gravel and caused the bus to flip over on its side. Global News

Several roads in the area were shut down while first responders worked to upright the bus and clean up the mess of vehicle parts and other debris from the crash.