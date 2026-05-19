3 people taken to hospital after Calgary Transit bus rollover

Alberta Emergency Services says three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a semi-truck hauling gravel and a Calgary Transit bus during the busy Tuesday morning rush hour.
Calgary police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 26 Street southeast and caused the bus to rollover onto its side.
Police said there were four passengers on the bus at the time.
Get daily National news
Paramedics assessed six people on the scene and ended up transporting three adults to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with minor injuries.
Several roads in the area were shut down while first responders worked to upright the bus and clean up the mess of vehicle parts and other debris from the crash.
Write a comment