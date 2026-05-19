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3 people taken to hospital after Calgary Transit bus rollover

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Transit bus lies on its side after a collision involving a gravel truck on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 26 Street southeast. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus is shown on its side after a collision involving a gravel truck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 26 Street southeast. Global News
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Alberta Emergency Services says three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a semi-truck hauling gravel and a Calgary Transit bus during the busy Tuesday morning rush hour.

EMS says that six people were assessed at the scene of the crash and three were sent to hospital with minor injuries. View image in full screen
EMS says that six people were assessed at the scene of the crash and three were sent to hospital with minor injuries. Global News

Calgary police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 26 Street southeast and caused the bus to rollover onto its side.

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Police said there were four passengers on the bus at the time.

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Paramedics assessed six people on the scene and ended up transporting three adults to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with minor injuries.

The collision involved a Calgary Transit bus and a semi-truck hauling gravel and caused the bus to flip over on its side. View image in full screen
The collision involved a Calgary Transit bus and a semi-truck hauling gravel and caused the bus to flip over on its side. Global News

Several roads in the area were shut down while first responders worked to upright the bus and clean up the mess of vehicle parts and other debris from the crash.

 

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