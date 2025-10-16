‘Crisis’ on Calgary roads: City grapples with soaring number of fatal crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after two serious accidents in just over 12 hours killed one pedestrian and left another fighting for their life.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 38 Street southeast in Forest Lawn.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries.

View image in full screen Calgary police say a pedestrian, identified as a man in his 40s, was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk in the community of Forest Lawn. YYC Transportation

Another fatal crash happened just before 7:40 a.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of Riverbend Drive southeast.

When police arrived, they discovered a pedestrian in critical, life-threatening condition. The person later succumbed to their injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash, but the driver turned himself in to police about three hours later.

“It’s not unusual. A lot of people do panic when they get into this situation, so certainly it’s not usual,” said Calgary police staff Sgt. Andy Woodward, adding that not having to locate a driver who’s fled a scene makes an “investigation a lot easier.”

Woodward said investigators will be trying to determine if excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

“We’ve collected video surveillance from doorbell cameras and cameras inside the houses, which obviously we’ll be looking into — assessing speed through video, and we can certainly do it from the injuries sustained by the victim,” said Woodward.

Riverbend Drive was closed in all directions between Riverbend Gate and Riverbrook Road while the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit investigated.

Both the Calgary police and the City of Calgary have issued pleas on social media this week for both motorists and pedestrians to be more careful when navigating city roads.

The City of Calgary called the number of fatal collisions “a crisis.”

View image in full screen The City of Calgary says the number of fatal accidents on city roads reached a 10-year high in 2024 and is on pace to exceed that number in 2025. Facebook/cityofcalgary

In 2024, the city says the there were 13 pedestrians and 16 motorists killed, which was a 10-year high and Calgary is on pace to exceed that number this year.

“My advice to motorists and pedestrians alike is, the nights are getting darker, the early mornings are getting dark, so if you’re out walking, certainly be aware of the traffic surrounding you and your surroundings, wear reflective clothing,” said Woodward.

“Drivers, you know, speed limits are there for a reason, keep to those speed limits or drive below those speed limits and again, be aware what’s around you in your surroundings.”