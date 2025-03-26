Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary police investigating fatal crash on Crowchild Trail

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say one person was killed in a crash and vehicle fire on Crowchild Trail S.W. on Wednesday morning.
Calgary police say one person was killed in a crash and vehicle fire on Crowchild Trail S.W. on Wednesday morning. Courtesy: Karen Warrington
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police were forced to shut down a section of Crowchild Trail southwest Wednesday morning after a vehicle appears to have gone off the road, hit a concrete sign abutment and burst into flames.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on northbound Crowchild Trail near the Calgary Military Museums, between Flanders Avenue and 50 Avenue S.W.

Video of from the scene taken shortly after the crash shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Calgary police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Crowchild Trail near the Military Museums shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Calgary police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Crowchild Trail near the Military Museums shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Coiurtesy: Karen Warrington

Karen Warrington, a witness, told Global News, she was leaving the nearby Flames Community Arenas when she heard an explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard the impact,” Warrington said. “I came over and you could see the white car, which had hit the post, and immediately black smoke. People were stopped on Crowchild running to the vehicle, grabbing crowbars, trying to get the occupant out, and it didn’t take long before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m a little bit in shock. It’s not a way somebody wants to begin the morning,” added Warrington.  “I pray for the family of this individual.”

The CPS Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal car crash and fire on S.W. Crowchild Trail that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The CPS Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal car crash and fire on  Crowchild Trail that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Courtesy: Karen Warrington

Police closed northbound Crowchild at 50th Avenue S.W. for several hours while the CPS collision reconstruction unit was called in to investigate.

So far there’s no work on the cause of the crash.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices