Calgary man dead, two injured in serious crash on Highway 1A near Cochrane

The RCMP said Highway 1A, just east of Cochrane, was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning after a serious crash at the intersection with Mountain Ridge Place forced them to detour traffic.

An EMS spokesperson said they received a call around 5:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident on the Cochrane Hill, just east of town.

Helicopter video from the scene shows both vehicles were heavily damaged.

EMS said there were a total of three people in the vehicles.

View image in full screen The RCMP say Highway 1A, just east of Cochrane, will be closed until at least noon on Wednesday while they investigate a serious two-vehicle crash. Global News

RCMP say the driver of one of the vehicles — a 35-year-old man from Calgary — was killed in the crash.

STARS Air Ambulance was called in to transport another person in critical condition to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

A third person was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Highway 1A was closed between the two Gleneagles Drive exits for several hours during the busy morning rush hour with motorists asked to avoid the area.

The road was reopened around 11 a.m. but RCMP say the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.