Traffic

Cyclist killed in Cochrane highway crash

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 11:09 pm
A man was killed in a Cochrane crash on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
A man was killed in a Cochrane crash on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man who was cycling was killed in a Cochrane collision on Wednesday, according to RCMP and EMS.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 22, several kilometres north of the Highway 1A and Highway 22 intersection, after 5:30 p.m., RCMP said.

EMS said an SUV hit the cyclist on a straight stretch of Highway 22, north of Range Road 43, within Cochrane town limits.

EMS said the cyclist was found dead at the scene, and the SUV driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

Police said both directions of the highway were shut down as officers investigated.

