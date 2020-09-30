Cyclist killed in Cochrane highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was cycling was killed in a Cochrane collision on Wednesday, according to RCMP and EMS.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 22, several kilometres north of the Highway 1A and Highway 22 intersection, after 5:30 p.m., RCMP said.

EMS said an SUV hit the cyclist on a straight stretch of Highway 22, north of Range Road 43, within Cochrane town limits.

EMS said the cyclist was found dead at the scene, and the SUV driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

Police said both directions of the highway were shut down as officers investigated.

