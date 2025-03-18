Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash prompts closure of northbound Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Calgary police shut down northbound Deerfoot Trail after a serious crash that resulted in the death of one person. Meghan Cobb reports.
Calgary police have shut down northbound Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Avenue Northeast following a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

EMS said the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. and one person was declared dead at the scene.

People who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash told Global News it appears the vehicle rolled over underneath the 8th Avenue flyover before coming to rest on its roof.

It also appears the victim may have been ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened under the 8th Avenue flyover and prompted Calgary police to close the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail. View image in full screen
The crash happened under the 8th Avenue flyover and prompted Calgary police to close the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail. Global News

The crash and closure resulted in long traffic delays, prompting police to detour vehicles onto Memorial Drive for several hours.

Police also took to social media asking motorists to avoid the area or find an alternative route.

The fatal crash, which happened shortly after 9:30 a.m., prompted Calgary police to shut down northbound Deerfoot Trail. View image in full screen
The fatal crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. and prompted Calgary police to shut down northbound Deerfoot Trail. X/@CalgaryPolice

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash but the Calgary Police Service traffic reconstruction unit was called in to investigate.

