10-vehicle Calgary crash sends 7 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winter weather isn’t forecast to hit Calgary until Monday afternoon, but already a nasty crash has shut down a couple of major streets during the busy Monday morning rush hour.

Emergency Medical Services says paramedics were called out around 7 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Peigan Trail and Stoney Trail.

Video of the scene shows a variety of vehicles, including two semi-trucks, a dump truck, two pickup trucks and a mini-van, crumpled into each other on the road and in the ditch.

EMS says a total of 10 vehicles were involved.

Seven people were taken to hospital and two of them were in serious condition.

View image in full screen A crash involving ten vehicles, including a dump truck, two semis and two pickups sent seven people to hospital during the Monday morning rush hour. Global News

Police warned motorists that traffic in both directions of Peigan Trail between Stoney Trail and 52nd street would be shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleaned up the mess and officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement