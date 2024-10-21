Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

10-vehicle Calgary crash sends 7 people to hospital

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
A crash in Calgary this morning involving ten vehicles that sent six people to hospital shut down Peigan Trail during the busy morning rush hour. View image in full screen
A crash in Calgary involving ten vehicles that sent seven people to hospital shut down Peigan Trail during the busy Monday morning rush hour. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winter weather isn’t forecast to hit Calgary until Monday afternoon, but already a nasty crash has shut down a couple of major streets during the busy Monday morning rush hour.

Emergency Medical Services says paramedics were called out around 7 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Peigan Trail and Stoney Trail.

Video of the scene shows a variety of vehicles, including two semi-trucks, a dump truck, two pickup trucks and a mini-van, crumpled into each other on the road and in the ditch.

EMS says a total of 10 vehicles were involved.

Seven people were taken to hospital and two of them were in serious condition.

A crash involving ten vehicles, including a dump truck, two semis and two pickups sent six people to hospital during the Monday morning rush hour. View image in full screen
A crash involving ten vehicles, including a dump truck, two semis and two pickups sent seven people to hospital during the Monday morning rush hour. Global News

Police warned motorists that traffic in both directions of Peigan Trail between Stoney Trail and 52nd street would be shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleaned up the mess and officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices