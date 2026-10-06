Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1 partially closed after man’s body found on road

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 12:50 pm
1 min read
Police on Highway 1 after a man's body was found on the highway. View image in full screen
Police on Highway 1 after a man's body was found on the highway. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police have been called to Highway 1 in Burnaby on Tuesday morning after a man’s body was found lying on the roadway.

Burnaby RCMP said the body was found lying in the eastbound lane near the Kensington Avenue exit with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The area has been shut down eastbound while BC Highway Patrol tries to determine if the man was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Anyone on Highway 1 near Kensington Avenue, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning is asked to check for dash cam footage that may help their investigation.

The Kensington on-ramp to Highway 1 east is also closed at this time.

More to come.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices