Highway 1 partially closed after man’s body found on road

Police have been called to Highway 1 in Burnaby on Tuesday morning after a man’s body was found lying on the roadway.
Burnaby RCMP said the body was found lying in the eastbound lane near the Kensington Avenue exit with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
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The area has been shut down eastbound while BC Highway Patrol tries to determine if the man was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.
Anyone on Highway 1 near Kensington Avenue, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning is asked to check for dash cam footage that may help their investigation.
The Kensington on-ramp to Highway 1 east is also closed at this time.
More to come.
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