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A burning school bus rolled backwards across railway tracks in St. Albert on Thursday, after its driver safely evacuated the children on board.

St. Albert RCMP said officers were called at 12:39 p.m. to a school bus fire near Leclair Way and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue.

Police said the fire is believed to have started in the engine. The driver was able to safely park the bus away from the railway tracks before getting the children off the bus.

View image in full screen A school bus caught fire near Leclair Way and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue in St. Albert, Alta. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. St. Albert RCMP

While the bus was parked and on fire, police said it began moving in reverse and rolled onto the railway tracks, hitting a rail crossing before coming to a stop.

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CN Rail police and St. Albert fire crews responded to the scene to put out the flames and make sure the scene was safe until the bus could be moved.

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No injuries were reported.