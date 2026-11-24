B.C. Highway Patrol is reminding visitors that the rules of the road in the province also apply to them.
Officers recently clocked a man from California going more than double the speed limit on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.
The 22-year-old was pulled over in his BMW earlier this month near Squamish after he was recorded going 208 kilometres in a 90 km/h zone.
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The man was given a ticket for excessive speeding and had his vehicle impounded for a week.
Mounties say the speed was “terribly dangerous,” noting there is a direct link between dangerous driving and deadly collisions that often shut the highway down for hours.
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