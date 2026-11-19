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Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the bill didn’t specify if municipalities would have to foot the bill for bike lane removals, based on inaccurate information from government officials.

The Alberta government is moving to give itself the power to rip up municipal bike lanes and curb future cycling infrastructure.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen proposed legislation Thursday that, if passed, would prohibit any new bicycle lanes from taking away road space from vehicles, unless he approves them.

The bill dictates municipalities foot the cost for bike lane removals.

Dreeshen said the omnibus legislation — Bill 43, the Safe and Sensible Roads Act 2026 — is in response to concern that some bike lanes reduce road capacity and parking, increase congestion and sometimes get in the way of emergency vehicles.

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“This is working with both Edmonton and Calgary to identify where those bike lanes don’t make sense,” he said.

Dreeshen said the goal is to use traffic assessments to identify troublesome bike lanes. They would be removed when road maintenance is already scheduled, he said, so it’s cheaper.

He stressed that he wants to collaborate with municipalities, adding the province’s two largest cities “have extensive budgets for bike lanes.”

Dreeshen said he supports cyclists being able to move around Calgary and Edmonton.

“But it can’t cripple the road capacity in both those cities,” he said.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has spoken out against the province intervening, and Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack has expressed concern about costs being downloaded onto taxpayers.

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Cycling advocates have also warned that removing bike lanes would put cyclists at risk.

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If the legislation passes debate in the legislature, it’s expected to take effect in the spring.

Knack said this is another example of the province not staying in its lane.

Last month, the province also forced its will over another contentious area traditionally controlled by municipalities.

A provincial directive ordered Edmonton to roll back its infill zoning to previous rules that were more restrictive, amid pushback in some neighbourhoods over multi-unit developments replacing single-family homes.

2:01 Municipalities accuse province of overreach with Edmonton infill directive: ‘They’re taking over’

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters Thursday Bill 43 is another example of “unbelievable overreach” by the United Conservative Party government.

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“This has nothing to do with bike lanes. They’re just trying to start up yet another front in their culture war garbage.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This has nothing to do with bike lanes. They're just trying to start up yet another front in their culture war garbage."

He said municipalities have the expertise to discuss and decide where to put bike lanes and questioned why the UCP won’t release the results of an online, public survey on the issue.

“Taking over local decision making is also incredibly disrespectful to local voters,” Lorne Dach, shadow Minister of Transportation, added in a statement.

“Residents and their elected councils should make municipal decisions, not Danielle Smith and her rural ministers.”

In addition to new rules for bike lanes, Bill 43 would also increase penalties for unsafe commercial trucking operators, introduce provincial safety standards for privately owned e-scooters, Segways, and other personal micromobility devices (PMDs) and “improve collaboration” on municipal LRT projects.

More details are to be written in regulations to come, which are expected to take effect in the spring.

1:45 Mayor Andrew Knack to meet with Alberta premier ahead of report on Edmonton autonomy

Alberta’s legislation comes after a years-long battle over bike lanes in Ontario.

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Premier Doug Ford’s government targeted some bike lanes in Toronto for removal, arguing they were creating traffic congestion.

The plan was blocked by a lower court judge who found it to be an unconstitutional risk to cyclist safety.

That decision was overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal in August. In a strongly worded ruling, it said the lower court had effectively created a right to bike lanes where none existed.

Protests last month slowed down crews working to remove a lane on one of the city’s busiest routes.

At the time, Dreeshen called the Ontario Appeal Court’s ruling a “win for common sense.”

Cycling advocacy groups in Ontario have asked the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in. Ontario has said removals and the restoration of vehicle lanes along Bloor Street West was already completed.

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News and Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press